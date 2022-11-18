Drishyam 2 Review: Mind Blowing Climax And Applause Worthy Plot Twists Makes This Ajay Devgn-Starrer An Absolute Paisa Vasool

When ‘Drishyam’ released in 2015, the Hindi-speaking audiences were blown away by director Nishikant Kamat’s suspense-thriller film. Filled with plenty of gripping and mind blowing plot twists, fans couldn’t keep calm about Vijay Salgaonkar and his masterpiece of a saga.

It is rare that the sequel of a film is able to pull off the magic created by the first installment. Which is why ‘Drishyam 2’ takes you by surprise. A brilliant piece of cinema from the South translated by director Abhishek Pathak in Hindi, ‘Drishyam 2’ hits the home run with its applause-worthy climax that will absolutely blow your mind.

The Story

‘Drishyam 2’ is the official Hindi remake of Mohanlal’s superhit Malayalam film of the same name. The film picks off 7 years after the events from the first installment in the franchise. Ajay Devgn’s Vijay Salgaonkar now owns his own theater and is also in talks to produce his first film based on a story he wrote himself. While the family of 4 including his wife and two daughters live a peaceful life now, Vijay’s life turns upside down when the new IG in town, played by Akshaye Khanna decides to reopen the murder case investigation on Vijay’s family.

Meera (Tabu) and her husband Mahesh (Rajat Kapoor) return to Goa to mark their son’s death anniversary, and are confident about Vijay Salgoankar and his family’s time to pay for their sins and go to jail.

How will Vijay save his family from the crisis this time? Will the truth finally be unveiled? The answers are all revealed in ‘Drishyam 2’.

A Slow First Half

Most of ‘Drishyam 2’ first half focuses on character building and giving you ample amount of time to recall the events occurred in ‘Drishyam’. The famous ‘2 October-3 October’ makes a return yet again and proves to be intriguing once more. The humor infused in the first half sometimes feel forced and not organic, but such minor flaws are easily overlooked once the film hits full throttle towards the intermission.

Gripping Second Half

This is where ‘Drishyam 2’ gets you to the edge of your seats and keeps you hooked to the screens. With so much unfolding right from the beginning of the second half, you will find it impossible to break away from the film even if you have to go to the loo.

The shocking plot twists, the mind blowing climax, and cherry on the top, the classic performance by Ajay Devgn makes ‘Drishyam 2’ climax an absolute winner.

Performances Of The Cast

Ajay Devgn is back as his fan-favorite character, Vijay Salgaonkar. ‘Drishyam 2’ is an out-an-out Ajay Devgn show, with the movie riding completely on his shoulders. With his acting prowess, the actor proves why there’s no one else who could have fit the bill like him and also shows an uncanny resemblance to Mohanlal in the film.

If you love Ajay Devgn, ‘Drishyam 2’ will be an absolute delight for you to watch. If not, watch him change your mind with this film.

Tabu’s Meera screetime is lowered this time round and takes a back seat to Akshaye Khanna’s IG Tarun Ahlawat. Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta and Murnal Jadhav are decent, but aren’t given much to do.

Saurabh Shukla’s given a meaty role in the film and makes for an overwhelming cameo in ‘Drishyam 2’.

Direction

Taking over the reins from Nishikant Kamat, director Abhishek Pathak had enough pressure riding on his shoulders. But the director checks all boxes and delivers an even more entertaining, engaging and solid sequel that not many could pull off.

Just when you feel that the first half makes you feel a little off, Abhishek Pathak manages to pull you right back in and makes ‘Drishyam 2’ a pacy and power-packed sequel. The director makes sure to keep the tension brewing between the audiences and delivers the mind blowing twists at just the right time. Full points to Abhishek Kamat for ‘Drishyam 2’.

Overall

‘Drishyam 2’ proves why 7 years were with the wait. Backed by Jeethu Joseph’s solid writing, everything works in the favor of this Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer suspense thriller saga and makes it an entertaining and wholesome film.

If you love thrillers, ‘Drishyam 2’ will provide you with just the applause and whistle worthy experience you have been waiting for.

For audiences who have watched the original ‘Drishyam’ 1 and 2 in Malayalam, you will not find much differences between the two franchises, and will surely not be disappointed with this one.