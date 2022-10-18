‘Drishyam 2’ Hindi Vs Malayalam: 5 Points How Ajay Devgn And Tabu-Starrer Is Different From Mohanlal’s Original Thriller

Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer film ‘Drishyam’ is all set to be back with a more exciting part 2. On Monday, makers of the film franchise released the official trailer of ‘Drishyam 2’.

Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, ‘Drishyam 2’ also stars Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film will once again narrate the investigation of Vijay Salgaonkar and his family, with Akshaye Khanna leading the charge this time round.

‘Drishyam 2’ is an official remake of the Malayalam film, ‘Drushyam 2’ starring Mohanlal in the lead. For fans of the original thriller, here are 5 points how the upcoming Hindi film will be different from the original movie:

Cast and Crew

While the Hindi ‘Drishyam 2’ will star Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, Ishita Datta and Rajat Kapoor, the Malayalam version of the movie starred Mohanlal, Meena and Ansiba in pivotal roles. The 2021 ‘Drishyam 2’ was written and directed by Jeetu Joseph while the Hindi version will be directed by Abhishek Pathak.

‘Drishyam 2’ Hindi To Be Darker

While fans of the original film will agree that it was a dark film, ‘Drishyam 2’ Hindi is expected to be even darker.

Setting

The Malayalam version of ‘Drishyam 2’ was set in Kerala and other southern locations, while the Ajay Devgn-starrer will be based in Goa.

Plot Changes

The makers of the Hindi version of ‘Drishyam 2’ have said that they have made some changes to the script and its twists.

Release Date

‘Drishyam 2’ Malayalam released on February 19, 2021 on Amazon Prime Video. The Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer will be released in cinemas on November 18, 2022.

Talking about the film, Ajay Devgn will comprise the role of Vijay from his 2015 film hit film ‘Drishyam’ and will once again try to plan to save his family from a murder conviction. Ajay will reprise one of his most intriguing characters on-screen and continue in Vijay’s shoes in the sequel.