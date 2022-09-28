Drishyam 2 First Look Out: Ajay Devgn As Vijay Salgaonkar Is Back To Save His Family

THE MYSTERY around what happened on October 2 and 3 in Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Drishyam' made the audience hooked to their seats. Now, the actor is back with the second instalment of the hit mystery thriller 'Drishyam 2'. The makers have finally unveiled the first look of Drishyam 2 and it looks intriguing.

Sharing the first poster, Ajay wrote, "2 aur 3 October ko kya hua tha yaad hai na? Vijay Salgaonkar is back with his family."

The first teaser of Drishyam 2 will be out tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Ajay earlier announced the release date of Drishyam 2. Sharing the news, Ajay Devgn wrote on Instagram, "Attention! "Drishyam 2 releasing in theatres on 18th November 2022".

Ajay also shared a behind the scene picture with his co-star Shriya Saran and filmmaker Abhishek Pathak. He announced the filming of Drishyam 2 and wrote, "Can Vijay protect his family again? #Drishyam2 shoot begins."

Apart from Ajay and Shriya, the movie also stars Tabu, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav. Meanwhile, Akshaye Khanna has joined the star cast of Drishyam 2.

Tabu welcomed Akshaye to the film and wrote, "Delighted to have a gem of an actor on board for #Drishyam2 Akshaye Khanna..#TrulyTalented."

Talking about Drishyam 2, Ajay said, "Drishyam was loved and it's a legend. I am now elated to present yet another interesting story with Drishyam 2. Vijay is a multidimensional character and he creates an engaging narrative onscreen. Abhishek Pathak (director) has a fresh vision for this film. I'm keenly looking forward to part 2, filling in the large shoes of the earlier film with people investing in the mystery and the characters."

Drishyam 2 will hit the theatres on November 18, 2022. It is a sequel to the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name. The movie is directed by Abhishek Pathak. On the work front, Ajay Devgn will be seen in the comedy film 'Thank God'.