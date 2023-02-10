Drishyam 2 Director Abhishek Pathak And Shivaleeka Oberoi Tie The Knot, Call It 'Most Magical Moment' | See FIRST Pics

Drishyam 2 director Abhishek Pathak and actress Shivaleeka Oberoi tied the knot on February 9, 2023, in the presence of their family and friends. The couple called their wedding the 'most magical moment of their life' and shared their first pictures from their ceremonies on Instagram.

Sharing the pictures, Shivaleeka and Abhishek wrote, "You don’t find love, it finds you. It’s got a lot to do with destiny, fate and what’s written in the stars."

The couple further wrote, "Last evening 9th Feb 2023, surrounded by our loved ones, we got married in a place where our relationship bloomed. This will forever be the most magical moment of our life! With our hearts full of love and so many memories, we can’t wait to build even more special ones and begin this new journey together. Seeking your love & blessings."

Sharing the proposal video, Abhishek wrote, "From calling me Pathak to finally saying YES to becoming one!"

Talking about her relationship with Abhishek, Shivaleeka told News18, "I had auditioned for 'Khuda Haafiz', and I still remember I met Kumarji before I met Abhishek. We later realized that we had common friends. With time, things organically fell into place. It hasn't been very long since we started seeing each other, but when something feels right, it's right. Abhishek was already shooting for 'Drishyam 2'."

"We found ways to spend time together despite so many restrictions over the last two years. Our friends could see that we were good for each other. On my birthday, he planned this beautiful surprise for me, without telling any of our friends. The location, the hot-air balloon…it was out of a fairy tale," she added.

On the work front, Abhishek last directed Drishyam 2 which stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead role. The movie emerged as a box office success and will reportedly return for part three as well. Whereas, Shivaleeka was last seen in Khuda Haafis 2.