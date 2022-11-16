Drishyam 2 Box Office Prediction: Ajay Devgn's Film Has Already Created THIS Record Before Release

WHAT happened on October 2 became one of the most important questions when Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Drishyam' was released in theatres. The actor is back with the second instalment of Drishyam, which is all set to hit the theatres on November 18. The movie also stars Tabu, Akshaye Khanna and Shriya Saran in the lead roles. Talking about the recent box office performances of Ajay Devgn's previous films, they were not able to attract the audience to the theatres.

Ajay was last seen in Runway 34 and Thank God and both films did not perform well at the box office. Therefore, there are a lot of expectations from Drishyam 2 as it is also one of the most anticipated films of the year. Drishyam 2 is now open for advance bookings.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Drishyam 2 sold around 35,000 tickets in three national chains-PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis till the morning of November 13.

The advance bookings have exceeded the bookings of Runway 34 and Thank God.

The official synopsis of Drishyam 2 reads, "7 years after the case related to Vijay Salgaonkar and his family was closed, a series of unexpected events bring a truth to light that threatens to change everything for the Salgaonkars. Can Vijay save his family this time?"

Talking about Drishyam 2, Ajay said, "Drishyam was loved and it's a legend. I am now elated to present yet another interesting story with Drishyam 2. Vijay is a multidimensional character and he creates an engaging narrative onscreen. Abhishek Pathak (director) has a fresh vision for this film. I'm keenly looking forward to part 2, filling in the large shoes of the earlier film with people investing in the mystery and the characters."

All the actors from Drishyam will reprise their roles in the second instalment as well. Meanwhile, Akshaye Khanna is the new addition to the film. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 2 is a remake of the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name.