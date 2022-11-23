Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn-Starrer Crosses The Rs 100 Crore Mark Worldwide | Read Day-Wise Breakup

Ajay Devgn’s latest release ‘Drishyam 2’ continues to perform wonders at the box-office. The film has already emerged as a big hit and has been loved by the critics and audiences alike.

On Tuesday, ‘Drishyam 2’ continued its dream run at the box-office and minted a double-digit figure. The thriller film collected nearly Rs 10.66 crore on day 5, taking its total to a whopping Rs 86.67 crore at the domestic box-office.

Take a look at the day-wise breakup of domestic collections of ‘Drishyam 2’:

Day 1: Rs 15.38 crore

Day 2: Rs 21.59 crore

Day 3: Rs 27.17 crore

Day 4: Rs 11.5 crore

Day 5: Rs 10.66 crore

Total: Rs 86.67 crore (in 5 days)

Notably, ‘Drishyam 2’ has managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box-office on Tuesday. The film has so far raked in Rs 109.69 crore at the global level and has been running successfully.

According to trade experts, ‘Drishyam 2’ will be crossing the Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box-office within a week of its release. The film will complete its week 1 of release on Thursday.

Released in cinemas on November 18, 2022, ‘Drishyam 2’ stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Ishita Dutta, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Mrunal Jadhav and Saurabh Shukla.

‘Drishyam 2’ has been directed by Abhishek Pathak, who took over the reins from director Nishikant Kamat after his untimely demise. The film is the official Hindi remake of Mohanlal’s superhit Malayalam film franchise of the same name.

‘Drishyam 2’ is the sequel to Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer ‘Drishyam’ that was released in 2015. According to reports, the third installment of the film is already in the works in both Malayalam and Hindi languages. The makers are also eyeing to release both Ajay Devgn-Mohanlal-starrer on the same day.