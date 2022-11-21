Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn-Starrer BEATS Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ On Day 3, Collects THIS Amount

Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer ‘Drishyam 2’ had an excellent weekend. The film continued its winning streak at the box office and inched closer to the Rs 100 crore mark in domestic collections.

Raking in Rs 15.38 crore on its opening day, ‘Drishyam 2’ broke the record held by Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ for Bollywood’s biggest opening day in 2022. On Day 2, ‘Drishyam 2’ minted Rs 21.49 crore.

On Day 3, ‘Drishyam 2’ continued to soar to new heights and collected a whopping Rs 27.17 crore, taking its first weekend tally to Rs 64.14 crore. According to analysts, going by this trend ‘Drishyam 2’ will easily cross the Rs 100 crore mark in its first week itself.

#Drishyam2 ends *Weekend 1* with a BIG BANG… Creates HAVOC on Day 3… Reboots and revives biz… Brings JOY, HOPE, CONFIDENCE, OPTIMISM back... Targets ₹ 💯 cr in *Week 1*… This one’s a SMASH-HIT… Fri 15.38 cr, Sat 21.59 cr, Sun 27.17 cr. Total: ₹ 64.14 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/j9fK2xHtse — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 21, 2022

Abhishek Pathak, who took over the reins of direction from Nishikant Kamat after his unfortunate demise, spoke about how it is not an easy job making a remake. Speaking to PTI, the ‘Drishyam 2’ director said, “‘Drishyam’ is a loved brand. That film is made for Malayalam audiences. We have to make it for the pan India audience and so the writing has to be that way. The idea was also to make it stand out.”

“The USP of ‘Drishyam’ is the thrill, the suspense element. You have to use that and make it into your own adaptation so that people will find something new in the Hindi version,” the director added in his interview.

“When it is a remake, if we take exactly the way the original film is being made, then what (new) am I doing in the film? It is like I am trying to copy paste. When I come on board a project, I want to do something new. The screenplay has to cater to the taste and milieu is different,” the ‘Drishyam 2’ director noted.

‘Drishyam 2’ is currently running in theaters.