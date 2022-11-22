Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn’s Film Collects Rs 75 Crore Within 4 Days Of Release | See Day-Wise Breakup

Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection: The film is the sequel to Ajay Devgn and Tabu's 2015 film 'Drishyam'.

Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer ‘Drishyam 2’ continued its magical run at the domestic box-office. The film, which released on November 18, 2022, has managed to mint over Rs 75 crore at the box-office within 4 days of its release.

Also starring Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav in pivotal roles, the film collected nearly Rs 11.5 crore on Day 4 of its release. ‘Drishyam 2’ box office collection now stands at Rs 75.64 crore in 4 days.

On Monday, ‘Drishyam 2’ production house Panorama Studios shared the official box office figures of the film and revealed that the movie minted Rs 64.14 crore in its opening weekend.

Take a look at the day-wise breakup of ‘Drishyam 2’:

Day 1: Rs 15.38 crore

Day 2: Rs 21.59 crore

Day 3: Rs 27.17 crore

Day 4: Rs 11.5 crore

Total: Rs 75.64 crore (in 4 days)

‘Drishyam 2’ is the sequel to Ajay Devgn’s 2015 crime thriller ‘Drishyam’. The Hindi film franchise is the official remake of the south sensation Mohanlal’s Malayalam film franchise of the same name.

‘Drishyam 2’ beat Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ to become the biggest Hindi-language opener film of 2022. The film is now inching towards the Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box-office.

Abhishek Pathak, who directed ‘Drishyam 2’, recently spoke about how making remakes is not just a copy-paste job. ”Drishyam’ is a loved brand. That film is made for Malayalam audiences. We have to make it for the pan India audience and so the writing has to be that way. The idea was also to make it stand out,” the filmmaker said.

“The USP of ‘Drishyam’ is the thrill, the suspense element. You have to use that and make it into your own adaptation so that people will find something new in the Hindi version,” Abhishek Pathak told PTI in an interview.