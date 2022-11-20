Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn-Starrer Sees 40% Growth On Day 2

AJAY Devgn-starrer 'Drishyam 2' has been able to break the box office curse of Bollywood and opened with excellent numbers on Day 1. Drishyam 2 was one of the most anticipated films of the month because of the success of its previous instalment.

According to trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh, Drishyam 2 saw around 46.71 per cent of growth. In the three national chains, the movie collected around Rs 11 crore on Day 2.

Meanwhile, according to box office India, Drishyam 2 showed around 40 per cent of growth on Day 2. The movie collected around Rs 20 crores on Saturday.

The total two-day collection of Drishyam 2 will be around Rs 36 crores. Drishyam 2 had the third-best opening day in the post-pandemic era.

Box Office India reported that Drishyam 2 has been doing good business overseas as well. The movie is expected to collect 2 million USD in the first weekend.

The official synopsis of Drishyam 2 reads, "7 years after the case related to Vijay Salgaonkar and his family was closed, a series of unexpected events bring a truth to light that threatens to change everything for the Salgaonkars. Can Vijay save his family this time?"

Ajay was last seen in Runway 34 and Thank God and both films did not perform well at the box office.

Talking about Drishyam 2, Ajay said, "Drishyam was loved and it's a legend. I am now elated to present yet another interesting story with Drishyam 2. Vijay is a multidimensional character and he creates an engaging narrative onscreen. Abhishek Pathak (director) has a fresh vision for this film. I'm keenly looking forward to part 2, filling in the large shoes of the earlier film with people investing in the mystery and the characters."

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 2 is a remake of the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name. Apart from Ajay Devgn, the movie also stars Tabu, Shriya Saran and Akshaye Khanna.