Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn-Starrer Opens With Excellent Numbers On Day 1

AJAY Devgn-starrer 'Drishyam 2' has been one of the most awaited movies of the month. The first instalment of Drishyam was a huge hit despite being a suspense-thriller with no love story in the storyline.

According to Box Office India, Drishyam 2 collected around Rs 14 crore on the first day. This came out as a relief for Bollywood as the last few releases underperformed at the box office.

Drishyam 2's opening day collection can be called excellent. The last film to do good business was Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, however, it was not a good opening.

According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Drishyam 2 collected Rs 7.60 crore on the first day in the three-national chains. Whereas, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 collected Rs 7.23 crores on the first day.

Ajay was last seen in Runway 34 and Thank God and both films did not perform well at the box office.

There was a lot of anticipation for the sequel of Drishyam as the first instalment impressed the audience.

Talking about Drishyam 2, Ajay said, "Drishyam was loved and it's a legend. I am now elated to present yet another interesting story with Drishyam 2. Vijay is a multidimensional character and he creates an engaging narrative onscreen. Abhishek Pathak (director) has a fresh vision for this film. I'm keenly looking forward to part 2, filling in the large shoes of the earlier film with people investing in the mystery and the characters."

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 2 is a remake of the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name.

The official synopsis of Drishyam 2 reads, "7 years after the case related to Vijay Salgaonkar and his family was closed, a series of unexpected events bring a truth to light that threatens to change everything for the Salgaonkars. Can Vijay save his family this time?"

Apart from Ajay Devgn, the movie also stars Tabu, Shriya Saran and Akshaye Khanna.