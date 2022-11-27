Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn-Starrer Is Unstoppable Even In Its Second Week

DRISHYAM 2 seems to be unstoppable even a week after its release. Starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role, Drishyam 2 has been able to stand up to the expectations of the audience just like its previous instalment. Even though the movie is clashing with Bhediya in the second week, its box office collection is higher.

According to Box Office India, Drishyam 2 collected Rs 14 crore approximately on Saturday. The movie will soon cross the Rs 160 crore mark at the box office and will move forward to enter the Rs 200 crore club.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Drishyam 2 saw 80 per cent of growth on Saturday. The movie earned Rs 4 to 7 crores approximately in three national chains.

The official synopsis of Drishyam 2 reads, "7 years after the case related to Vijay Salgaonkar and his family was closed, a series of unexpected events bring a truth to light that threatens to change everything for the Salgaonkars. Can Vijay save his family this time?"

Talking about Drishyam 2, Ajay said, "Drishyam was loved and it's a legend. I am now elated to present yet another interesting story with Drishyam 2. Vijay is a multidimensional character and he creates an engaging narrative onscreen. Abhishek Pathak (director) has a fresh vision for this film. I'm keenly looking forward to part 2, filling in the large shoes of the earlier film with people investing in the mystery and the characters."

Recently, director Abhishek Pathak confirmed the possibility of Drishyam 3. Speaking to the Times Of India, Abhishek Pathak said, "People are excited, so they are going to make theories on parts 3 and 4. But we’re just about to close our first week now. For sure there’s a demand for part 3, and it shall happen, but we are just happy to be crossing the Rs 100 crores number at the moment. Once we have some time off, we will think about what we’re going to do in the next part but as of now we’re just enjoying every bit of feedback that we're getting.”

Drishyam 2 is a remake of the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name. The movie also stars Tabu, Akshaye Khanna and Shriya Saran.