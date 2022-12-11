Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn-Starrer Enters Rs 200 Cr Club, Reaches Another Milestone

DRISHYAM 2 is unstoppable even at the box office even though the movie was released almost a month ago. The movie stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role and has been able to stand up to the expectations of the audience just like its previous instalment. Drishyam 2 has finally entered the Rs 200 crore club and is on the way to becoming one of the most successful Hindi films in 2022.

According to trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, Drishyam 2 has collected Rs 203.59 crore and is Ajay's third film to cross Rs 200 crore.

On Saturday, the movie collected Rs 4.67 crores approximately.

Ajay Devgn has achieved another milestone as Drishyam 2 has crossed the total box office collection of Golmaal 4. Drishyam 2 will also become Ajay's second highest-grossing film after Tanhaji.

YET ANOTHER ACHIEVEMENT… ‘DRISHYAM 2’ TO OVERTAKE ‘GOLMAAL AGAIN’… #Drishyam2 gears up for another milestone… Will emerge #AjayDevgn’s SECOND HIGHEST GROSSING FILM, after #Tanhaji.



Yes, #Drishyam2 will surpass *lifetime biz* of #GolmaalAgain TODAY [fourth Sun]. pic.twitter.com/KEy3VtGShs — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 11, 2022

Talking about Drishyam 2, Ajay said, "Drishyam was loved and it's a legend. I am now elated to present yet another interesting story with Drishyam 2. Vijay is a multidimensional character and he creates an engaging narrative onscreen. Abhishek Pathak (director) has a fresh vision for this film. I'm keenly looking forward to part 2, filling in the large shoes of the earlier film with people investing in the mystery and the characters."

The official synopsis of Drishyam 2 reads, "7 years after the case related to Vijay Salgaonkar and his family was closed, a series of unexpected events bring a truth to light that threatens to change everything for the Salgaonkars. Can Vijay save his family this time?"

Recently, director Abhishek Pathak confirmed the possibility of Drishyam 3.

Speaking to the Times Of India, Abhishek Pathak said, "People are excited, so they are going to make theories on parts 3 and 4. But we’re just about to close our first week now. For sure there’s a demand for part 3, and it shall happen, but we are just happy to be crossing the Rs 100 crores number at the moment. Once we have some time off, we will think about what we’re going to do in the next part but as of now we’re just enjoying every bit of feedback that we're getting.”

Drishyam 2 is a remake of the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name.