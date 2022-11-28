Drishyam 2 Box Office: Ajay Devgn-Starrer Races Towards The Rs 200 Crore Mark In India | See Day-Wise Breakup

Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection: The film is the official Hindi remake of Mohanlal's Malyalam film of the same name. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Drishyam 2’ continues to perform well at the box-office. The film has already been declared a hit and is now racing towards the Rs 200 crore mark at the Indian box-office.

Also starring Shriya Saran, Akshaye Khanna and Tabu in pivotal roles, ‘Drishyam 2’ is directed by Abhishek Pathak. The film reached the Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box-office within 7 days of its release.

On Day 10 of its release, ‘Drishyam 2’ minted somewhere around Rs 18-20 crore in India, taking its total to Rs 144.58-146.58 crore. Here is the day-wise breakup of Ajay Devgn’s ‘Drishyam 2’:

Day 1: Rs 15.38 Crore

Day 2: Rs 21.59 crore

Day 3: Rs 27.17 crore

Day 4: Rs 11.5 crore

Day 5: Rs 10.66 crore

Day 6: Rs 9.65 crore

Day 7: Rs 8.62 crore

Day 8: Rs 7.87 crore

Day 9: 14.05 crore

Day 10: Rs 18-20 crore

Total domestic collection: Rs 144.58 to 146.58 Crore

According to reports, the makers of ‘Drishyam’ are already working on the next installments of the film franchise. Speaking to ETimes, director Abhishek Pathak talked about the development and said, “People are excited, so they are going to make theories on parts 3 and 4. But we’re just about to close our first week now. For sure, there’s a demand for part 3, and it shall happen, but we are happy to be crossing the 100-crore number at the moment. Once we have some time off, we will think about what we’re going to do in the next part, but as of now, we’re just enjoying every bit of feedback that we’re getting.”

‘Drishyam 2’ is the official Hindi language remake of Mohanlal’s superhit Malayalam film franchise of the same name. According to reports, ‘Drishyam 3’ in Malayalam and Hindi will be releasing on the same day.