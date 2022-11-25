Drishyam 2 Box Office: Ajay Devgn-Starrer Crosses The Rs 100 Crore Mark In India On Day 7 | See Day-Wise Breakup

Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn returned as Vijay Salgoankar for the superhit sequel of the 2015-film. (Image Credits: Twitter)

‘Drishyam 2’ hit the Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box-office within a week’s time. The film helmed by Abhishek Pathak, stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles.

The film is the sequel to the 2015-film ‘Drishyam’. With such high-anticipation regarding the film’s release, ‘Drishyam 2’ had high hopes riding over it.

On Day 7 of its release, ‘Drishyam 2’ crosses the Rs 100 crore mark domestically. The film minted a total of Rs 8.60 crore, taking its total collections to Rs 103.50 crore in 7 days.

Here is the day-wise breakup of Ajay Devgn’s ‘Drishyam 2’:

Day 1: Rs 15.38 Crore

Day 2: Rs 21.59 crore

Day 3: Rs 27.17 crore

Day 4: Rs 11.5 crore

Day 5: Rs 10.66 crore

Day 6: Rs 9.65 crore

Day 7: Rs 8.60 crore

Total domestic collection: Rs 103.50 Crore (in 7 days)

‘Drishyam 2’ is the official Hindi language remake of south superstar Mohanlal’s Malayalam language suspense-thriller film, ‘Drishyam’. A third installment in the film franchise is already in the works.

According to reports, the makers behind the Hindi and Malayalam versions of ‘Drishyam 3’ are planning to release the films in both languages on the same day. This is reportedly being done in order to keep the suspense amongst the audiences.

‘Drishyam 2’ Hindi also stars Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles. The film has been directed by Abhishek Pathak, who took over the reigns of direction from ‘Drishyam’ director Nishikant Kamat.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn will next be seen in his upcoming thriller film, ‘Bholaa’. The film is the official Hindi language remake of south superstar Karthi’s 2019-film ‘Kaithi’. A sequel to the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is already in the works in Tamil language.