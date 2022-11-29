Drishyam 2 Box Office: Ajay Devgn-Starrer BEATS Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi In Worldwide Collections

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Drishyam 2’ continues its golden run at the box-office. After crossing the Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box-office within 7 days of its release, the film has now crossed the worldwide collections of Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.

According to reports, ‘Drishyam 2’ collected nearly Rs 7 crore on Monday, taking its total domestic collections to Rs 150 crore. Take a look at the day-wise breakup of ‘Drishyam 2’ box-office collections:

Day 1: Rs 15.38 Crore

Day 2: Rs 21.59 crore

Day 3: Rs 27.17 crore

Day 4: Rs 11.5 crore

Day 5: Rs 10.66 crore

Day 6: Rs 9.65 crore

Day 7: Rs 8.62 crore

Day 8: Rs 7.87 crore

Day 9: 14.05 crore

Day 10: Rs 17.32 crore

Day 11: Rs 7 crore

Total domestic collection: Rs 150.90 crore

Talking about the film, ‘Drishyam 2’ starred Shriya Saran, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles. ‘Drishyam 2’ is the sequel to the 2015-film ‘Drishyam’.

‘Drishyam’ is based on Mohanlal’s superhit Malayalam film franchise of the same name. A third part of the film is already in the works and is expected to go on floors next year.

According to reports, the makers of the Hindi and Malayalam versions of ‘Drishyam 3’ are planning to release both the films on the same day. This is being planned in order to save the suspense of the film.

Recently, Kangana Ranuat praised Tabu’s performance in ‘Drishyam 2’. Sharing an Instagram story, the ‘Queen’ star lauded Tabu’s work in this year’s two superhit films.

“Only two Hindi films have worked this year Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2…And both films have superstar @tabutiful ji in the central roles, slaying in her 50s…single-handedly saving the Hindi film industry…her talent and consistency has never been questioned but to look her best and reach the peak of her stardom in her fifties is commendable…I think women deserve much more credit for their unwavering dedication to their work…such an inspiration,” read Kangana Ranuat’s Instagram story.