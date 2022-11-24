Drishyam 2 Box Office: Ajay Devgn’s Film Continues To Create New Records On Day 6 | See Day-Wise Breakup

Ajay Devgn’s recently released suspense-thriller film ‘Drishyam 2’ continues to perform at the box-office. The film, which released in theaters on November 18, 2022 is expected to cross the magical figure of Rs 100 crore in India today.

‘Drishyam 2’ also stars Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla. The film has been helmed by Abhishek Pathak.

The film’s worldwide collections crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on Day 5 of its release, making it a big hit. ‘Drishyam 2’ collected nearly Rs 9.50 crore on Day 6, taking up its total domestic collection to Rs 95.99 crore.

Take a look at the day-wise breakup of ‘Drishyam 2’:

Day 1: Rs 15.38 crore

Day 2: Rs 21.59 crore

Day 3: Rs 27.17 crore

Day 4: Rs 11.5 crore

Day 5: Rs 10.66 crore

Day 6: Rs 9.50 crore

Total: Rs 95.99 crore (in 6 days)

‘Drishyam 2’ is the official Hindi language remake of south star Mohanlal’s superhit Malayalam film franchise. The film is also the sequel to the Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer ‘Drishyam’, which released in 2015.

A third installment in the ‘Drishyam’ franchise is already in the works, makers announced earlier. There are also reports that the Ajay Devgn-starrer Hindi version and Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam version will be released on the same date. This will be done in order to keep the suspense brewing for the audiences.

‘Drishyam 2’ OTT release date and platform has not been announced by the makers yet. The film is expected to make its digital debut next month.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn will next be seen in another South film remake. Titled ‘Bholaa’, the film will mark the 9th time on screen pairing of Tabu and Ajay Devgn. The film is the official Hindi remake of ‘Kaithi’.