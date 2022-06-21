What happened on October 2 became the biggest mystery for the audience as Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Drishyam' hooked everyone to their seats. Over the years, Drishyam has become a cult classic and still is one of the best mystery-thriller films in Bollywood. Now, Ajay Devgn has announced that he will return with Drishyam 2 and has also revealed the release date.

Sharing the news, Ajay Devgn wrote on Instagram, "Attention! "Drishyam 2 releasing in theatres on 18th November 2022".

Earlier, Ajay shared a behind the scene photo with his co-star Shriya Saran and filmmaker Abhishek Pathak, where he can be discussing a scene with both of them. He announced the filming of Drishyam 2 and wrote, "Can Vijay protect his family again? #Drishyam2 shoot begins."

Apart from Ajay Devgn, Drishyam 2 will also star Shriya Saran and Tabu. Ajay and Shriya will reprise their roles of Vijay Salgaonkar and Nandini Salgaonkar. Drishyam was released in 2015 and is a remake of Mohanlal's Malayalam film of the same name. The movie will hit the theatres on November 18, 2022.

Moreover, Akshaye Khanna will be a new addition to the star cast of Drishyam 2. Tabu welcomed Akshaye to the film and wrote, "Delighted to have a gem of an actor on board for #Drishyam2 Akshaye Khanna..#TrulyTalented."

Talking about Drishyam 2, Ajay said, "Drishyam was loved and it's a legend. I am now elated to present yet another interesting story with Drishyam 2. Vijay is a multidimensional character and he creates an engaging narrative onscreen. Abhishek Pathak (director) has a fresh vision for this film. I'm keenly looking forward to part 2, filling in the large shoes of the earlier film with people investing in the mystery and the characters."

Drishyam 2 will clash with Bheed, which stars Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar. Apart from Drishyam 2, Ajay Devgn will be seen in a biographical sports film 'Maidaan' and a comedy film 'Thank God'. He was last seen in RRR and Runway 34.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav