New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Anushka Sharma just posted her Diwali pictures and we are all for it. The Pari actor is expecting her first child with cricketer Virat Kohli. She posted her Diwali pictures on Instagram and has surely lit the photo-sharing app with her ethnic ivory pictures.

In the photos, Anushka was seen in an off-white kurta and salwar on the occasion of Diwali. She donned the outfit with beautiful jhumkas and was flaunting her radiated pregnancy glow. She captioned her post as, "Got all dressed up to sit at home and eat. And it was great. Hope you all had a beautiful Diwali."

Recently, Anushka flew back to Mumbai from Dubai, she accompanied her husband Virat to the UAE for the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament. The couple announced the good news in August on Instagram. The star couple will welcome their firstborn in January 2021. "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," they shared on social media.

She has been sharing her pregnancy pictures on Instagram and fans are loving it. From her sun bathing pictures to flaunting her baby bump, she did it all in style. See photos:

The couple will complete three years of their marriage in December. They tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in Italy in 2017.

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, in which she was starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She also co-owns the production house Clean Slate Films. She recently produced the Netflix film Bulbbul and Amazon Prime web-series Paatal Lok.

Anushka has been part of superhit films like PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma