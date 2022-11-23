  • News
BTS member collaborated with FIFA World Cup 2022 and released a new song 'Dreamers'.

By Simran Srivastav
Wed, 23 Nov 2022 03:48 PM IST
Dreamers MV OUT: BTS ARMY Can't Stop Swooning Over Jungkook's Looks, This Is WHAT Fans Have To Say

BTS Jungkook's song 'Dreamers' for FIFA World Cup 2022 has taken over all the streaming platforms and has been on the top of almost all the music charts. BTS ARMY couldn't be more proud of JUngkook and can't stop praising the music video.

Moreover, Jungkook also performed at the opening ceremony of the Fifa 2022 World Cup. The song 'Dreamers' is all about hope, motivation, never giving up and achieving dreams. Take a look at what BTS ARMY has to say:

The song got leaked on Saturday but was taken down from the internet soon after.

Jungkook also collaborated with Charlie Puth recently for the song 'Left Right Left'.

BTS has added another feather to their hat. The group received nominations in three categories in Grammys 2023 including Best Music Video for Yet to Come, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for My Universe and Album of the Year as a featured artist on Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres. The group has made history as 'Yet To Come' has become BTS' first Korean language song to be nominated at the Grammys.

Meanwhile, BTS is on a break as the members want to focus on their solo projects and move forward with their military enlistment. The group will reunite again in 2025.

Talking about BTS' military enlistment, Bighit Music said, "BIGHIT MUSIC is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfil their military service. After the phenomenal concert to support Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavours, it’s the perfect time and the members of BTS are honored to serve."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jin also collaborated with Coldplay for his solo single 'The Astronaut'. Suga also collaborated with PSY for the song 'That That'. J-Hope released his solo album 'Jack In The Box' and RM has announced his solo album 'Indigo'.

