Dreamers MV OUT: BTS ARMY Can't Stop Swooning Over Jungkook's Looks, This Is WHAT Fans Have To Say

BTS Jungkook's song 'Dreamers' for FIFA World Cup 2022 has taken over all the streaming platforms and has been on the top of almost all the music charts. BTS ARMY couldn't be more proud of JUngkook and can't stop praising the music video.

Moreover, Jungkook also performed at the opening ceremony of the Fifa 2022 World Cup. The song 'Dreamers' is all about hope, motivation, never giving up and achieving dreams. Take a look at what BTS ARMY has to say:

#FIFADreamersByJungkook

Dreamers MV is so amazing omg Jungkook looks so fine 🥺❤️ I'm so proud he showed the world what he can do 😭💜 pic.twitter.com/wfoP98CB68 — J.M♡INDIGO⁷💙 (@BTS_twt_PJM1) November 22, 2022

.@BTS_twt’s JUNGKOOK “Dreamers” debuts straight at #1 on the Billboard Hot Trending Songs daily chart. The first song to do that after de chart reform. #Dreamers2022 — BTS Trend Songs⁷ 🧑‍🚀 (@BTSTrendSongs) November 22, 2022

i never thought locals would listen to a bts song non stop dreamers did that everyone is so obsessed with the song that’s all they hear on repeat I FEEL SO PROUD OF JUNGKOOK!!!!😭 — mi⁷ seeing jungkook world cup opening (@veexbts) November 23, 2022

The visual representation of me & my tl starting to watch run bts only to find out jungkook dropped mv for dreamers too pic.twitter.com/mO1uu3ZRkc — Aleks⁷ 🌊 (@zaleksandram) November 22, 2022

Jungkook’s boxing coach, Tommy, posted a one minute clip of the Dreamers MV in his IG story with a simple caption of purple heart “💜” He’s always been so supportive of Jungkook! 🥰#Dreamers #Jungkook @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/Ply9K6ZEcy — TKPH 🐰🐯 (slow) (@tk_philippines) November 23, 2022

crazy how jungkook is one of the biggest trends inventer .. the way the world cup song dreamers is now trending on TikTok along with the other platforms .. SO PROUD @BTS_twt 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/n6iF9V8gL4 — jimin's bitch (@MINGUK95) November 22, 2022

The song got leaked on Saturday but was taken down from the internet soon after.

Jungkook also collaborated with Charlie Puth recently for the song 'Left Right Left'.

BTS has added another feather to their hat. The group received nominations in three categories in Grammys 2023 including Best Music Video for Yet to Come, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for My Universe and Album of the Year as a featured artist on Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres. The group has made history as 'Yet To Come' has become BTS' first Korean language song to be nominated at the Grammys.

Meanwhile, BTS is on a break as the members want to focus on their solo projects and move forward with their military enlistment. The group will reunite again in 2025.

Talking about BTS' military enlistment, Bighit Music said, "BIGHIT MUSIC is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfil their military service. After the phenomenal concert to support Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavours, it’s the perfect time and the members of BTS are honored to serve."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jin also collaborated with Coldplay for his solo single 'The Astronaut'. Suga also collaborated with PSY for the song 'That That'. J-Hope released his solo album 'Jack In The Box' and RM has announced his solo album 'Indigo'.