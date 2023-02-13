Dream Girl 2 Release Date: Ayushmann Khurrana To Return With His Rom-Com And A Shah Rukh Khan Twist | Watch

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl 2' is one of the most-anticipated comedy entertainers of the year set to release on July 7. Ekta Kapoor has officially announced the release date of the film with a naughty and quirky video featuring Ayushmann Khurrana as a girl named Pooja in the announcement teaser.

Late Monday, Ayushmann Khurrana updated his fans with the announcement teaser on his Instagram, and wrote, "BREAKING NEWS: @pooja___dreamgirl is back!#7KoSaathMein dekhenge!

#DreamGirl2 releasing in cinemas on 7th July, 2023."

In the teaser, the face of Ayushmann Khurrana was not revealed, however, he can be seen dressed up as a girl named Pooja, talking on the phone to Shah Rukh Khan's character in his blockbuster film 'Pathaan.'

The film's team has taken an interesting route to start with the film's promotions and registered the release date with the hashtag, '7koSaathMei.' 'Dream Girl 2' is the sequel to Balaji Telefilm's 2019 release 'Dream Girl' starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushratt Bharuccha. The film showcased Ayushmann Khurrana as a man who can perfectly mimic the voice of a woman.

Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana, 'Dream Girl 2' also features Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Annu Kapoor, Seema Pahwa, Manoj Joshi, Vijay Raaz, and Manjot Singh in pivotal roles. The film is helmed by Raaj Shandilya and is produced by Ekta R Kapoor.

Earlier, the official announcement of the sequel was made in 2022, when Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday took to their social media to announce the coming of a sequel of 2019's hit film which gained immense love from the audience.

Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Anirudh Iyer's 'An Action Hero' opposite Jaideep Ahlawat. The film was released on December 2 and was a major flop at the box office.