Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday Poke Fun At Boycott Bollywood Trend | Watch

AFTER THE massive success of the comedy film 'Dream Girl', Ayushmann Khurrana will return with Dream Girl 2. But he is joined by Ananya Panday as well. Moreover, the makers have announced the star cast and release date of Dream Girl 2 in a very interesting manner. Sharing the announcement video, producer Ekta wrote, "Aapki Dream Girl Phir se aa rahi hai, miliye Pooja se 29th June 2023 ki Eid par. #DreamGirl2 in cinemas on 29th June 2023."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EktaaRkapoor (@ektarkapoor)

The video also pokes fun at the Boycott Bollywood trend and talks about Bollywood films are working these days. Then, Ayushmann says that he is in Mathura to do 'Pooja'. He further announces that Pooja will come to the big screen at Eid 2023, along with Ananya Panday.

The star cast of Dream Girl 1 will return for its sequel as well. The cast from Dream Girl 1 includes Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh and Abhishek Banerjee. Meanwhile, Ananya Panday is the new addition to the star cast. The veterans Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani Saab, Manoj Joshi and Seema Pahwa will star in the movie as well.

Dream Girl 1 stars Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, Raj Bhansali and Nidhi Bisht. The movie earned praise from both critics and the audience and was a huge box office success.

The movie revolves around Karam (played by Ayushmann Khurrana) who is good at impersonating the female voice. To earn money, he takes a job at a call centre and uses his female voice to talk to his client under the name Pooja. Later, his situation turns upside down when his popularity as Pooja grows.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann will be seen in An Action Hero, which will be directed by Anirudh Iyer. He will also star in Doctor G, along with Rakul Preet and Shefali Shah. He was last seen in Anek. It has also been reported that Ayushmann will be seen in a horror-comedy film along with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

On Ananya's work front, she was last seen in Liger, along with Vijay Deverakonda. The movie did not show good performance at the box office.