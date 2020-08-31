Shweta Singh Kirti took to her social media and shared throwback moments with Sushant Singh Rajput.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has walked down memory lane once again as she shared a collage of herself and the late actor dancing at a family event. In the photos, Sushant and Shweta Singh can be seen shaking their leg and while in the third picture, they can be seen posing with their family members.

In her post, Shweta Singh Kirti wrote, "Bhai and I in May of 2014. We were dancing to the tune of Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast after 20 long years on the occasion of wedding anniversary of Rani Di (their elder sister Nitu Singh) and Jiju." She also added the hashtags "#MissYouBhai" and "#MyBrotherTheBest."

Have a look at Shweta Singh Kirti's post:

Few days back, Shweta shared screenshots of Sushant and her conversation from May 22 over WhatsApp. She also shared a heartwarming post on Raksha Bandhan and wrote, "You were, you are and you will always be our pride." She shared pictures of Raksha Bandhan celebrations from her childhood photo album.



Shweta is pretty much active on social media and has been giving her thought on the ongoing CBI investigation of Sushant's death case. Recently, she slammed Rhea Chakraborty for allegedly giving drugs to Sushant without his consent.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide and was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma