New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Television actress Jennifer Winget on Thursday said that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Instagram, the Bepaanah actress also mentioned that she is asymptomatic and currently in-home quarantine.

While sharing the Instagram post, the actress wrote, “Down but not out… YES, It’s TRUE! Corona came a-knocking and caught me off guard...But know that I am asymptomatic and feel absolutely fine. So to everyone worried and concerned, don’t be!"

She further added, “Here to report that I am quarantining, whining, and dining and cannot wait to kick back in action. A bummer, this, but promise it’s only a minor blip, just paused for a bit to emerge stronger, better, healthier, and raring to go. Thank you for all your wishes. But Covid ain't got nothing on me! Be back sooner than you know. Signing off with hugs and kisses… Or I best, better not!"

Soon after her post, fans started flooding her comment section with all the good wishes. Meanwhile, Jennifer's co-stars have also commented on the post.

Actress Mouni Roy wrote, "Hoping to pray you to bounce back stronger soonest. Sending you lots of love Jen." On the other hand, Namita Dubey commented, "Aw! Take care and get back stronger love." Meanwhile, Shehzad Shaikh wrote, "Get well soon."

Though the actress is unwell but she still manages to post a cheerful picture for her fans to encourage them to stay strong during the crisis. The actress gained a lot of popularity after she appeared in TV serials Beyhadh and Bepanaah.

As per reports, Jennifer was all set to start her shooting for the web series CODE M from July 20. However, to ensure the safety of staff and as a necessary precaution, the actress took the COVID-19 test and found out that she had been infected.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen