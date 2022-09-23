Double XL Release Date: When And Where To Watch Sonakshi Sinha And Huma Qureshi-Starrer

Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi-starrer comedy drama film, ‘Double XL’, is all set to arrive in the theaters this October. Taking to their social media accounts, the duo shared the release date of the film with a special teaser.

Sonakshi Sinha wrote a caption alongside the video that read, “From fries to fun..all good things in life come in #DoubleXL sizes! A story of friendship and dreams filled with masti is coming to CINEMAS near you on 14th Oct 2022.” Take a look at the teaser:

The film, which explores stereotypes around body weight, is directed by ‘Helmet’ filmmaker Satramm Ramani. The movie chronicles the story of its lead characters, Rajshree Trivedi (Huma Qureshi) from Meerut and Saira Khanna (Sonakshi Sinha) from New Delhi as they navigate through the beauty standards set by the society.

Describing the film as ‘important’, Huma had said in an interview that “I really believe that social change happens through fun, commercial, and family entertainer films.” “We have to be responsible when we are making the film. It is a situation where you have to monitor your own choices and why you are doing it,” the ‘Maharani’ star added.

Meanwhile, Huma Qureshi was last seen in Ajith Kumar-starrer south blockbuster film, “Valimai”, which starred Ajith Kumar. The film went on to break several records at the Tamil box-office. Huma was also seen in the Sony LIV’s political drama series, ‘Maharani Season 2’, which was widely appreciated by the fans and critics. She will next be seen in the Netflix film “Monica Oh My Darling”.

Sonakshi Sinha is awaiting the release of her new song, in which she stars opposite rumored beau Zaheer Iqbal. Taking to her Instagram account, Sonakshi had posted a glimpse from the song with the caption, “Sadi Jodi BLOCKBUSTER khud dekhna… 23rd September ko!” The song will be released on September 23, 2022.