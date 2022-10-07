Double XL Release Date Postponed: When And Where To Watch Sonakshi Sinha's Film

SONAKSHI SINHA and Huma Qureshi will collaborate together for the first time in the film 'Double XL'. Earlier, the movie was supposed to hit the theatres on October 14, 2022. Now Sonakshi has announced the new release date of Double XL, along with the first look.

Introducing her character Saira, Sonakshi wrote, "Meet Saira Khanna. They say she cannot be a fashion designer. They say she is too BIG for her own clothes… but guess what! Her dreams are BIGGER and she’s out to achieve them! #DoubleXL in CINEMAS near you on 4th Nov 2022."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Sharing the teaser, Sonakshi wrote, "From fries to fun..all good things in life come in #DoubleXL sizes! A story of friendship and dreams filled with masti is coming to CINEMAS near you on 14th Oct 2022.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Talking about working on Double XL, Huma said, "I really believe that social change happens through fun, commercial, and family entertainer films." She further added, "We have to be responsible when we are making the film. It is a situation where you have to monitor your own choices and why you are doing it."

Directed by Satramm Ramani, the movie will revolve around the stereotypes around body weight. Huma will be seen as Rajshree Trivedi and Sonakshi will essay the role of Saira.

Double XL also stars Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra in the lead roles. Meanwhile, the movie will clash with Katrina Kaif's horror comedy 'Phone Bhoot' in the theatres.

On the work front, Sonakshi was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India, also starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi. She will be seen in Kakuda with Ritesh Deshmukh. She was recently seen in the music video 'Blockbuster' with Zaheer Iqbal. She will star in the horror film Nikita Roy, which will be directed by her brother Kussh Sinha.

Talking about Huma's work front, she was recently seen in Maharani Season 2, which is streaming on SonyLiv. She will star in the Netflix film Monica Oh My Darling.