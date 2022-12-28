Double XL OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Sonakshi Sinha-Starrer Comedy Film

SONAKSHI SINHA and Huma Qureshi-starrer 'Double XL' is all set for the OTT release after its theatrical run. This comedy revolves around two plus-size women who try to break the stereotypes of the beauty standard in society as they navigate through life.

Double XL OTT Release Date:

Double XL will release on Netflix on December 28, 2022.

Announcing the release date, Netflix India wrote, "Rajshri & Saira are coming to punch down on stereotypical beauty standards. Catch their tale of friendship and dreams on Double XL, streaming now only on Netflix."

Talking about working on Double XL, Huma said, "I really believe that social change happens through fun, commercial, and family entertainer films." She further added, "We have to be responsible when we are making the film. It is a situation where you have to monitor your own choices and why you are doing it."

Directed by Satramm Ramani, the movie also stars Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra in the lead roles.

Double XL's release date clashed with Mili and Phone Bhoot and did not perform well at the box office. Moreover, the movie had to compete with Marvel's Black Panther 2, which was released a week later.

On the work front, Sonakshi was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India, also starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi. She will star in the horror film Nikita Roy, which will be directed by her brother Kussh Sinha. She was recently seen in the music video 'Blockbuster' with Zaheer Iqbal.

Talking about Huma's work front, she was last seen in the Netflix film Monica Oh My Darling, for which she received a lot of appreciation for her performance.