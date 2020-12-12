New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The queen of controversy Rakhi Sawant is back on the Bigg Boss show and this time she is grabbing headline and not for her spats as she has revealed some shocking details in which she said that her marriage is a tragedy. Rakhi was a contestant in the Bigg Boss season 1 and now she has returned to the show as the challenger.

Rakhi told Times of India, "I know it’s high time and people, especially my fans, want to see him. They have been demanding it since I got married and as I am entering the Bigg Boss House, I want him to introduce himself to everyone. In fact, maine usse dhamki bhi di hai, ki ab usse sabke saamne aana hi hoga. What if Salman Sir asks to meet my husband?”

She further said that she got married to UK based businessman and it is just a matter of time, jald hi doodh ka doodh aur pani ka pani hoga". Rakhi even talked about how she got cheated on and someone ruined her career as he took all her money and then fled. This is how my time got wasted and I could not concentrate on my career. But now, things are better.

In another interview with Spotboye, Rakhi said that her marriage is a big mistake and she thought that by marrying a rich guy, her problems will get resolved but her decision was wrong. She further added to it that her husband does not want to come in front of the world. It’s been more than a year he hasn’t come here, he is in the UK. My marriage has also turned into a big tragedy which I will tell the world inside the Bigg Boss house.”

In the fourteenth season of Bigg Boss, the makers have invited the previous contestants of BB house. Vikas Gupta, Kashmera Shah, Rahul Mahajan, Arshi Khan, and Manu Punjabi have recently joined the show as challengers in the house.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma