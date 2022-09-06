'Don't Worry', Says Ayan Mukerji After Fans Express Concern Over Brahmastra's Promos Killing The Hype

Brahmastra will hit the theatres in a few days and the makers have created a lot of hype about the movie. Recently, Brahmastra's director shared a glimpse of Agniastra aka Shiva (played by Ranbir Kapoor). However, after seeing new clips from the movie, many fans said that they want to see everything in the theatres only and the new clips might reveal too much about the film. But Ayan assured the audience that 'the movie is a whole other experience.' He asked the audience not to worry about it as Brahmāstra is 'new and fresh on the big screen.'

Sharing the video, Ayan wrote, "4 DAYS TO GO…We finally finished our last touches on Brahmāstra early this morning… Monday, the day of Shiv, which feels so right."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

He further added, "Also feels right to share a small glimpse of our Shiva on this Monday - the man whose story this film really is !"

Addressing the audience's concern about revealing many things from the movie, Ayan wrote, "I hear some comments telling me to stop sharing clips and more shots from the movie… But for those who are watching our units and feel that way…Don’t worry. The actual movie is a whole other experience. Truly Everything about Brahmāstra will be new and fresh on the big screen."

"A little bit about the 3D Experience. I am so so excited for our audiences to watch it in 3D, with our final Sound and Music! Going to watch the final 3D Print myself soon and if I’m getting excited about it personally after having lived with every shot in this movie for so long, am so hopeful about what others will FEEL," Ayan wrote talking about the 3D experience of the film.

"The Week of Brahmāstra’s Release is here! Can’t believe it. Need a new word to describe what we’re all feeling…SEPTEMBER 9TH - The Light is Coming !" Ayan concluded. Earlier, Ayan shared BTS of Brahmastra in which the star cast can be seen shooting their scenes with the green screens. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Where Spirituality meets TECHNOLOGY… 5 DAYS TO GO… Yesterday was the first time, I saw every shot in Brahmāstra - finally finished, polished and ready for it’s audience!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The movie will release in theatres on September 9, 2022.