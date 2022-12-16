Don't Worry! Henry Cavill Finds Big Acting Gig After Exiting 'Superman'; Actor To Lead 'Warhammer 40,000' Series

The current news surrounding British actor Henry Cavill may re-energize his DCEU fans, who may have been disappointed when he announced on social media that he wouldn't be playing Superman again. As announced by the actor himself on his Instagram handle, Cavill has found his next big acting gig -- a series adaptation of the miniature game "Warhammer 40,000".

He took to the photo-blogging site and wrote in the caption that he dreamt of seeing a Warhammer universe in live action for 30 years. "Now, after 22 years of experience in this industry, I finally feel that I have the skill set and experience to guide a Warhammer Cinematic Universe into life," he mentioned.

Cavill further noted, "Partnering with Natalie Viscuso at Vertigo has been a blessing beyond words, without her we might not have found the perfect home at Amazon. And having a home like Amazon will give us the freedom to be true to the massive scope of Warhammer."

"To all of you Warhammer fans out there, I promise to respect this IP that we love. I promise to bring you something familiar. And I endeavour to bring you something fantastic that is, as of yet, unseen. Our first steps are to find our Filmmaker/Creator/Writer. Watch this space, my friends. For The Emperor!" he concluded.

Warhammer 4000 is a miniature wargame produced by Games Workshop. It is the most popular miniature wargame in the world and is particularly popular in the United Kingdom. The upcoming series, starring Henry Cavill, will be based on the popular wargame.