New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The comedian-actor Kapil Sharma will soon come back on screen after ‘Firangi’. He is currently busy shooting for his new film in Bhubaneswar, Odisha with Nandita Das. Recently, Kapil’s picture dressed as a delivery man went viral on social media. Kapil also shared the picture on his Twitter handle.

In the caption, Kapil wrote, “Kisi ko batana mat”, which means 'Don’t tell anyone'. The comedian had also shared a video of him riding a bike on the streets of Bhubaneswar and captioned, “Enjoying early morning ride on my favorite bike #bullet #bulletlovers #beautiful #bhubaneswar #odisha”.

Kisi ko batana mat 🤓 https://t.co/3rCAjuPKva — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 18, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

Kapil Sharma and Nandita Das also met the chief minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik. Kapil shared the photos of his meeting with the chief minister and wrote in the caption, “It was a pleasure meeting the honourable CM of Odisha Shri @Naveen_Odisha ji. Thank you for the wonderful hospitality n making us feel at home. Your heart is as beautiful like your state. #Odisha will stay in my heart forever. #Gratiude special thanks to @nanditadasofficial for introducing me to the beautiful culture n traditions of Odisha in detail just like you do in your movies. #beautiful #bhubaneswar #thecityoftemples”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

Recently, Kapil Sharma was in the news because of the controversy related to The Kashmir Files cast not being invited to his show. However, he denied these allegations, and #BoycottKapilSharmaShow was trending on social media. Anupam Kher, the lead actor of the movie, claimed that Kapil had sent an invitation to the team, and he refused it as he didn't want to promote the film on a comedy show. Later, he tweeted that Kapil should have posted the full video of the interview where he along with Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi were present.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav