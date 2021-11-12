New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are hitting the headlines over their rumoured marriage in December. Though the couple has not reacted on the same, sources claim they will tie-knot early next month in Rajasthan's fort. Ever since the news started doing rounds, fans are eager to know the reaction of actress Harleen Sethi.

For unversed, Harleen was Vicky's ex-girlfriend, and the two broke up after the actor rose to fame after the release of Sanju and Uri: The Surgical Strike. Also, right after his breakup, Vicky showed interest in Katrina at the Koffee With Karan's Show. Well, everything is in the air as the duo never opened up regarding what went wrong between the two.

Now, as the rumours are rife regarding Vicky and Katrina's marriage, Times of India got in touch with Vicky and Harleen's common friend who revealed that Harleen is not bothered about what her ex is up to or his proximity with Katrina.

Times of India quoted a friend saying, "Harleen has moved on, in a true sense. She has deep dived into work. She is very excited about Ekta Kapoor’s ‘The Test Case 2’ wherein the second part will revolve around her similar to how the first revolved around Nimrat Kaur. Apparently, she recently shot for a song in a film. She is in advanced talks for another web show. And of course, she was praised a lot for Ekta’s web show Broken but Beautiful.”

The source further added that friends try to talk to her about Vicky’s love affair with Katrina and their upcoming wedding, but she cuts them short and says, "Don’t take me into that zone". When contacted Harleen regarding the same, she remained unavailable.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv