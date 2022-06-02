New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sidhu Moosewala's unexpected death has shaken the entire nation. His fans and admirers are finding different ways to honour his memory. While some are sharing his concert clips, pictures and videos other fans are sharing their call recordings of the time they had the opportunity to talk with Moosewala. But, Moosewala's team on Thursday said that those recordings are way to personal to share and asked people to not share them on any platform.

Sidhu's team took to his official Instagram handle and wrote, "Hath jod ke benti ai, Sidhu veer kise naal v jdo'n call te gal krda c onhnu nhi pta c tusi ohdi call record kr rhe o.Oh personaly sirf thode nal gal kr ria hunda c. Ohde nal kitia gallan di call recording na pao social media te, oh gallan sirf tuhade lyi c tusi apne tak rakho, na social media te pao na kise nu sunao," in Punjabi.

“It’s a humble request to all, don’t share your call recording with Sidhu on social media. When he was talking to you, he didn’t know you were recording the call. He only had a heart to heart conversation with you, so we request you to please not share the recording on social media or with anyone else," it translates in English.

Sidhu's team also requested all the music labels and producers to stop sharing Moosewala's unreleased songs or lyrics. According to the post, the late singer’s father will be deciding on what should be done with all the remaining projects of the artist.

"We request all the music producers Sidhu has worked with in the past, to refrain from releasing or sharing his finished/unfinished tracks. If his work gets leaked, we will take legal action against the individuals involved. Please hand over all the content to his father after Sidhu's Bhog on June 8th. Also, if someone from his extended family or friends, contacts any of his music producers for his work, please do not share anything. His father is the only one who should get to decide everything," Sidhu's team wrote in a post.

Meanwhile, Moosewala was shot dead on May 29, Sunday. The cremation of the late singer was done on May 31, and the next day they immersed his ashes in Katarpur Sahib. The antim ardaas and bhog is to be held on June 08.

Posted By: Ashita Singh