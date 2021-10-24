New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sooryavanshi is just days away to hit the silver screen and the team are leaving no stones unturned to hype the momentum. As few days are left, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty kick-started their promotional schedule from today, October 24. Announcing the same, Katrina took to her social media handle and shared a hilarious video on how much Akshay and Rohit are excited.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a video, wherein Katrina can be heard saying that she has never seen Rohit and Akshay so excited for the promotion of the film. On saying this she panned the camera on the duo, Rohit was seen sitting on the floor looking outside the window while Akshay can be seen sleeping on his laps.

On realising that Katrina is recording, Rohit said, "dont record the sleep", and then wakes up Akki. What happens next will leave you in splits. Akshay pleads to Katrina to not record as they have a reputation to maintain, and in wake to avoid the camera he trips and falls.

Katrina captioned the video as, "Just look at the excitement of the boys for our first-day promotions together @itsrohitshetty @akshaykumar #sooryavanshiintheatres #sundayvibes #sooryavanshi NOV 5th."

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Earlier this week, makers of Sooryavanshi unveiled an upbeat track of Aila Re Ailaa, featuring Akshay, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. The song has received a great response from the viewers and has garnered 47,254,893 views on YouTube. Sharing the song on the Instagram handle, Akshay wrote, "It’s nothing short of a celebration when Sooryavanshi, Singham and Simmba come together #AilaReAillaa Song out now: link in bio"

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Sooryavanshi is going to hit the theatres on November 5, 2021, a day after Diwali. The film is helmed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Karan Johar.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv