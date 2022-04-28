New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is a powerhouse of acting. The actress has given some of the super hit films which have created a massive impact on people. The actress has a bunch of new projects, and she is juggling between them. Now the actress has got her hands on a project which is a dream for many actors. Taapsee has been roped in for Rajkumar Hirani’s next film ‘Dunki’, opposite King Khan aka Shah Rukh Khan.

In conversation with Hindustan Times, the actress has opened up about the big break and called it ‘probably the biggest ever I could have got’.

“It’s too good to be true. I never even thought that I’ll eventually someday reach this, forget about it so soon. So, I myself wasn’t announcing or talking about it because I just didn’t want to jinx it in any way. There’s no shying away from accepting that I don’t know if it can get bigger than this ever for me. Hence, the disbelief of being a part of it was lingering one till the time I reported on set and the first day of the shoot was done,” the actress was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Further, the actress revealed that even her family did not wanted to celebrate early and asked her constantly whether she was finalised for the role or not.

“Each time I went for the meeting with Raju sir (Rajkumar Hirani), or reading or any conversation I had with him on phone, every time I came back home, she asked me, ‘Tu abhi bhi hai na film mein?’ My parents, however, didn’t give me any noticeable reaction, maybe they’ve also understood that till the time it happens, let’s not celebrate too early,” Taapsee said.

The actress revealed that she has already shot for the film for 10 days. The actress also opened up about working with Rajkumar Hirani, Pannu said, “I was just looking forward to working with a man who makes stories so simple, yet so likable, engrossing, endearing and charming. He doesn’t make that intense multi-layered, multi-twisted cinema yet it’s so captivating.”

“With Shah Rukh sir, what I was most looking forward to spending that time off-screen with him, where I can just sit in a chat with him because I love his personality beyond his films as well — the wit, the humor, the experience that he has, and the honesty with which he narrates his experiences. I wanted to hear those experiences that he’s gone through in those decades of creating what he has created,” Taapsee concluded.

Besides Dunki, Taapsee will also be seen in Dobaara, Shabaash Mithu, Blurr, and Who Ladki Hai Kahan.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen