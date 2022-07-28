'Don't Keep Track..': Jackie Shroff Talks About Son Tiger Shroff And Disha Patani's Rumoured Break-Up

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff fans were left heartbroken when the rumours of the couple's breakup surfaced online. Several rumours are doing rounds on the internet which claim that the couple has parted ways. Now, Tiger's father Jackie Shroff, has reacted to the news.

During a conversation with Bombay Times, the veteran actor was asked about his reaction to Tiger and Disha's rumoured breakup.

To which the veteran actor replied, “They (Tiger and Disha) have always been friends and are still friends. I have seen them go out together. Not that I keep track of my son’s love life. That’s the last thing I want to do, like infringe on their privacy. But I feel that they are thick buddies. They spend time with each other besides work."

“See, it is up to them whether they are together or not, whether they are compatible (with each other) or not. It is their love story, like me and my wife (Ayesha) have our love story. We share a good equation with Disha. And like I said, they are happy together like they meet, talk, etc," he further added.

Tiger and Disha have been spotted together many times. Though the couple never publically admitted that they are together, fans have always speculated about their relationship. Now, reportedly after dating for six years, the couple according to rumours, has parted ways. The two actors are not seeing each other for almost six months now.

As per a source cited by the Hindustan Time, though the reason for the duo's break-up is still unclear, it is clear that they are ‘single’ now.

Meanwhile, on the work front of both the actors, Disha will be next seen in Ek Villain Returns alongside Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and John Abraham. The film will hit the big screens on July 29.

Tiger Shroff, on the other hand, will be next seen in Screw Dheela. He also has Ganapath in his pipeline.