New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It’s good news for those who have abstained from subscribing to Netflix as the popular streaming service has come up with Netflix Streamfest. For two days in December, Netflix will allow free access to all of its content for all those who are not Netflix subscribers in India.

The Netflix StreamFest starts on December 5 and ends at the close of December 6. The Netflix StreamFest will be available for users across devices, including Android phones, Android TV, smart TVs and more.

Here is how you can get access to the Netflix content as part of the free and unlimited Netflix StreamFest:

Set up a reminder on the Netflix StreamFest site - https://www.netflix.com/in/streamfest. You will be notified once the StreamFest begins. The user can then create a Netflix account and start watching movies and TV shows of his choice. However, the content will be available in standard definition (SD).

The account will be created for free and the user will not have to make any payment, or even link his credit or debit card.

To sign up though, you will need to either do it on the Netflix StreamFest website or via the Android app. However, you have created a Netflix account, the service can be accessed using any device or platform like smart TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV, Sony PlayStation consoles and more.

Currently, in India, Netflix offers four subscription plans. The Mobile-only Rs 199 plan in which content is available for streaming at up to 480p resolution and can be used only with the Netflix mobile apps.

The Basic plan is priced at Rs 499 per month and offers maximum 480p resolution streaming and can be used on any mobile, TV or PC, but streaming is limited to one screen at a time.

The Standard plan priced at Rs 649 offers Full HD resolution streaming with the ability to simulcast Netflix on two screens at the same time. The highest tier Premium plan is priced at Rs 799 per month and streams 4K + HDR content and can be viewed on up to 4 screens at the same time.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta