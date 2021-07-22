Harsh is an active social media user and he keeps on positing about his trips. Earlier, he had posted several videos on his social media accounts where he could be seen riding bikes, campaigning on riversides and cooking in jungles.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane has gained a lot of popularity through his recent movie 'Haseen Dillruba'. People are loving his performance on the screen that has led to a rise in his followers on social media.

With Rane getting appreciations for his role in 'Haseen Dillruba', the 37-year-old actor on Wednesday took to his Instagram and shared a video clip where he could be seen swimming in a river against its flow.

In the video, which was captured at a hillside, the actor could be seen swimming against the flow of a river. He captioned the video by writing "Against the flow, since childhood! Sometimes don't go with the flow".

Soon after the post, his fans flooded his comment section with various questions about the place he has captured the video.

Harsh is an active social media user and he keeps on positing about his trips. Earlier, he had posted several videos on his social media accounts where he could be seen riding bikes, campaigning on riversides and cooking in jungles.

Due to his adventurous attitude, Harsh is often compared with fellow Bollywood actor Milind Soman. Soman, 55, also keeps sharing similar posts on his social media accounts. Recently, he shared a few glimpses of his throwback video where he was seen running the Ladakh hills.

Harshvardhan Rane's first Bollywood debut was 'Sanam Teri Kasam', where the actor was seen alongside Pakistani female actress Mawra Hocane (Mawra Hussain). Now the actor was seen alongside Taapsee Pannu in Haseen Dillruba which was released on OTT platform Netflix. In his upcoming film 'Kun Faya Kun', he will be seen alongside Sanjeeda Sheikh and Luvkesh Solanki.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen