New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: TV actress Nia Sharma knows how to grab the attention of her fans by posting sensuous pics and videos. Lately, Jamai Raja actress dropped a video wherein she can be seen shaking legs with her pal actress Reyna Pandit on Kayla Nicole's song Bundles in an Instagram Reels. As soon as she dropped the video, it went viral, and netizens showered immense love for her dance skills.

However, there were some who trolled the actress for her outfit and called her 'shameless'. In the video, the actress was seen donning a black satin scarf crop top and flared jeans. The crop top was backless and quite short, flaunting her perfect curves. Taking to the comment section one of the users wrote, "Why do you wear this type of clothes.. don't need wear clothes plz put down and show under ground on clothes"

Responding to the trolls, Nia once again shared a video in the same outfit. However, this time, she made sure, her back is nicely visible. She captioned the video as "Don’t be reckless while wearing a Backless (ye bhi utaar de, nangi, kapde nahi hai kya, shameless…) To all of you..Fluck you very much."

Well, Nia is one such TV actress who never fails to win the hearts of her fans with her savage response to her trollers. Often she is seen hitting hard and shutting her haters on the social media platform.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in the music video of the Punjabi song Akhiyan Ga Ghar and Zee TV's web series Jamai Raja 2.0 Season 2 alongside Ravi Dubey. She has also essayed a bold role in the thriller web series Twisted 2.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv