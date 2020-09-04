Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare Trailer Out: Have a look at the joyride of Konkona Sen and Bhumi Pednekar as Dolly and Kitty.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: One of the most awaited films of Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is now all set to release. The makers on Friday dropped the peculiar trailer that sees Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar as two cousins. The duo moves out in search of an independent life and breaks all rules to find out the freedom in their relationships.

Bhumi Pednekar aka Kitty shared the news on her Instagram and posted a peculiar trailer of her upcoming film. She captioned it as saying, “Dolly Kitty Aur Who Chamakte Sitare. We are good girls. Meow-ing my way into your life on the 18th of September #Kitty”.

The two-minute-thirty-seconds trailer summarises the bold and daring journey of two cousins - Dolly and Kitty. In the film, Dolly is played by Konkona Sen and Kitty aka Kajal by Bhumi Pednekar. The two cousins began their journey to explore the world and find out the ideal lives. But the twist came when Dolly started dating a pizza delivery boy as she got bored of her husband. On the other hand, Kajal aka Kitty came to Noida at her sister’s place to make her dreams come true. But, she later joined a job as a cyber-lover. During her job, she falls in love with one of her customers and gets into a relationship.

Kitty’s family was ashamed of her work and started pressurising her to get married. But, Kitty remained adamant to do the job. Later on, the girls find out the satisfaction in their new relationship. It enhances the understanding among the sisters and they shared their deep secrets about love. The trailer ends up with a twist where Kitty and Vikrant Massey (her lover boy) get into a heated argument. Now, it will be interesting to see how these girls will manage their new relationships.

Along with Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sen, the movie also features Vikrant Massey, Kubbra Sait, Karan Kundra and Amol Parashar in pivotal roles.

The film is directed by ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ director Alankrita Shrivastava and is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film is set to be released on September 18 on Netflix.

Posted By: Srishti Goel