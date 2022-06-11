New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor is currently busy shooting for her upcoming OTT debut 'Devotion of Suspect X'. It's been a while since Kareena's fans saw her on-screen and they are excited about her upcoming projects. Kareena keeps sharing behind the scene photos and videos from Devotion of Suspect X sets. Now, the actress has shared a photo from the sets in which she can be seen laughing.

Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, "In the middle of shooting an intense scene with Mr Ghosh…does this happen to most actors? #cracking up #Happiness #Devotion of Suspect X".

In this picture, Kareena can be seen laughing while looking in the other direction. Kareena's co-star Vijay Varma commented, "On that set.. it’s difficult to be “serious actor” Mr Ghosh won’t let u be."

Earlier, Kareena shared a pic with Vijay Varma In the picture, Kareena can be seen looking at her phone, meanwhile, Vijay can be seen standing behind her. She wrote, " Acha Vijay are you trying to read my messages? @itsvijayvarma #DSX Shoot".

To this, Arjun Kapoor had a hilarious reaction. He wrote, "Then toh he will know too much". Meanwhile, Vijay Varma replied, "Yeah most of them were from someone called nawaab sahab and nanny".

Kareena once posted a funny video in which she can be seen eating french fries with Vijay Varma. She wrote, "When it’s freezing …you know what to do …French fries oh put chaat masala and red chilli on it ….uffff @itsvijayvarma @makeupbypompy".

She also posted a picture with her son Jeh and Kareena can be seen getting ready for her shot. She wrote, "Double whammy! Getting ready with the best man for company… DAY-4-Kalimpong #Devotionofsuspectx."

Meanwhile, Kareena will star in Laal Singh Chaddha, along with Aamir Khan. The movie will the theatres on August 11, 2022.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav