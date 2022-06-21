Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was one of the most awaited films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe this year. The movie created a storm all over the world when it was released in theatres and the audience showed much love for the film. But if you missed watching the film in theatres, don't feel disappointed because Doctor Strange 2 will soon release on the OTT platform. The audience will be able to stream the movie on Disney+Hotstar.

Taking to Instagram, Disney+Hotstar announced that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will release on June 22, 2022. In the caption, they wrote, "A multiverse of hairstyles! Which one is your favourite? Watch #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness 22 June onwards in Hindi, Tamil Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and English".

The movie stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange and Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch, along with Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams.

You can watch the film on Disney+Hotstar if you have a subscription and it will be available in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu. Doctor Strange 2 collected 911 million USD, making it the highest-earning film of 2022. You can choose between the 'super' and 'premium' plans on Disney+Hotstar. You can also select a premium plan on monthly basis, which will cost Rs 299. A one-year premium plan will cost you Rs 1499. Meanwhile, one year super plan costs Rs 899.

The movie explores the concept of the multiverse, and Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch have to fight against their other versions from the different universes. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is directed by Sam Raimi and written by Michael Waldron. It was released in theatres on May 6 in six different languages. The movie will stream on Disney+Hotstar from June 22, 2022.

