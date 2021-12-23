New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Marvel fans are up for another treat! The teaser trailer of Doctor strange 2, 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been released by the makers on Wednesday. The teaser was added in the end credits of Spider-Man: No Way Home, but now it has been released for all the fans across the world officially. With teaser trailer and poster of the sequel 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Madness', makers revealed that the movie will arrive in the theatres on May 6, 2022!.

The story in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is a follow-up to a number of events that happened in Spider-Man: No Way Home. With WandaVision and Loki - tampering with time and space, Doctor Strange in the upcoming movie will adhere to all the madness related to that.

Watch the Official Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Madness teaser here:

The teaser starts with heed's warning "Don't cast that spell. It's too dangerous." Strange realizes they "tampered with the stability of spacetime." He later steps into the mirror dimension and witnesses something unexpected and earth-shattering.

After realizing the mess, Strange visits Wanda at her new home in a remote area. Wanda declares, "I made mistakes and people were hurt," not realizing Strange is not there to discuss the events in Westview, as seen in Marvel Studios' WandaVision. He needs her help regarding the Multiverse.

"The greatest threat to our universe is you," just as Strange comes face to face with his Devil self, who said "Things just got out of hand.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Madness official poster:

Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives only in theaters May 6. pic.twitter.com/AycwreZ9fd — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 22, 2021

Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen will appear in their respective roles as Doctor Strange and Wanda. Also, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams and Chiwetel Ejiofor have returned as Wong, Dr. Christine Palmer, and Karl Mordo in the upcoming movie.

Sam Raimi is the director of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, while the script is written by Jade Halley Bartlett and Michael Waldron. John Mathieson is the cinematographer and Bob Murawski is the editor of the movie.

Posted By: Ashita Singh