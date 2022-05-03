New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is one of the most awaited Marvel movies after Spider-Man: No Way Home. The movie stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange and Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch, along with Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. It was premiered in Hollywood on May 2 and the verdict of this Marvel movie is out.

Films critics and fans have praised this film a lot and called it one of the best Marvel movies. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will take place post the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange and his allies travel into the multiverse to face a mysterious new adversary.

Filmmaker and writer Diego Andaluz appalled the film on his Twitter handle. He wrote, "DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS is a wild, cameo-filled ride. Elizabeth Olsen stands out with an incredible performance & Sam Raimi delivers a marvellous visual spectacle infused with personality & a breakneck pace that would have benefited from a stronger structure."

Take a look at some reactions:

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS is a wild, cameo-filled ride. Elizabeth Olsen stands out with an incredible performance & Sam Raimi delivers a marvelous visual spectacle infused with personality & a breakneck pace that would have benefited from a stronger structure. pic.twitter.com/Y5zvCJCk4d — Diego Andaluz (@thediegoandaluz) May 3, 2022

#DoctorStrange Multiverse of Madness was a comic book fever dream. This is by far the Best Directed MCU film. Sam Raimi awed me with his incredible style and visual flare. The action set pieces blew me away & Elizabeth Olsen's #ScarlettWitch was a force to be reckon with. pic.twitter.com/PrbmnwNeeo — Duane Miller (@Cinemaniac94) May 3, 2022

Absolutely in love with what I just saw. Raimi is truly all over it, and the horror elements are something special, but it’s so fast as brutal and FUN. Did not feel like anything I’ve watched in the MCU before. Cumberbatch and Olsen are 🐐. #DoctorStrange #MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/opTR7Zpz54 — Mary Maerz (@mrymrz_) May 3, 2022

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS is an absolute rollercoaster ride filled to the brim with truly incredible performances, marvelous visual spectacle, wacky adventure, & Sam Raimi’s signature horror idiosyncrasies. You won’t want to miss this! #DoctorStrange pic.twitter.com/4eFsuqLh2I — Jesabel (@JesabelRaay) May 3, 2022

Elizabeth Olsen has also impressed the fans with her powerful performance as Scarlet Witch.

The first reactions to Elizabeth Olsen’s performance as the #ScarletWitch in Doctor Strange in the #MultiverseOfMadness are out and she is receiving nothing but PRAISE. pic.twitter.com/SFMTc8Ld4c — alias (@itsjustanx) May 3, 2022

Take a look at the trailer of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness:

In the trailer, we see Doctor strange uniting with Scarlet Witch to fight off the problem. Later, they realise that the main villain is no other than him as he and Wanda fight off the other versions of themselves. After the huge success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, starring Tom Holland, Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch, fans are ever more excited about Doctor Strange 2. Spider-Man: No Way Home showcased the multiverse, and Doctor Strange 2 will also focus on that.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is directed by Sam Raimi and written by Michael Waldron. It will release in India on May 6 in six different languages.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav