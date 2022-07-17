Doctor Strange Director Scott Derrickson Lauds SS Rajamouli's 'RRR', Calls It 'Awesomely Outrageous'

RRR is still ruling the hearts of the audience and people are now enjoying the film on the OTT platforms. Apart from the Indian audience, RRR received a lot of love from the international audience as well. Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson has also become a fan of RRR and praised the movie on Twitter.

Sharing a GIF from RRR, Scott Derrickson wrote, "To celebrate my birthday last night, my wife, kids and I watched @RRRMovie— what an awesomely outrageous roller coaster of a movie. Loved it."

The official Twitter account of the RRR movie wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday Scott!! Thanks for all the love for RRR. Glad you all enjoyed the movie". In reply Scott wrote, "Thank you so much! The movie is amaaaaaazing!!"

A Twitter user agreed with Scott and wrote, "An absolute spectacle". To this, Scott replied, "The animal release fight had me literally screaming".

Earlier, The Witcher writer Aaron Stewart Ahn also appreciated RRR and said that he would love to write a movie for Ram Charan. He tweeted, "Would love to write a movie for a movie star like Ram Charan, just to work with such a great actor and cinematic presence. But if he works in international productions he must be the lead! Hollywood usually doesn’t get that. I’m here for more great Indian movies."

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead role. The movie also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in a pivotal roles alongside Hollywood actors, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody. RRR is a period fictional action drama based on the life of legendary revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

RRR earned over Rs 1000 crore at the box office and was later released on Netflix. The movie was released on a huge scale in multiple languages including, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi. Moreover, it is the first Indian film to release in Dolby Cinema. The makers officially announced RRR in 2018, but the release date got delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.