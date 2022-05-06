New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment News: One of the most awaited movies of 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is finally here. Ever since the movie was announced, the fans were eagerly waiting for its release. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange and Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch. It also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams.

After Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange 2 was the most hyped and most anticipated Marvel movie. The movie will take place post the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange and his allies travel into the multiverse to face a mysterious new adversary.

The audience and critics loved the movie, and some of them also called it the best Marvel movie, Moreover, some people also loved the movie more than Spider-Man: No Way Home. One person wrote, "this movie was an insane ride from start to finish and Raimi delivers the absolute creepiest MCU film yet". Meanwhile, another fan wrote, "I just got back from #DoctorStrange in the #MultiverseofMadness and, without spoiling it, all I’m gonna say is that I think it did what needed to be done".

Take a look at some reactions:

#Wanda is one of the best things in this movie. However, the relationship between #DoctorStrange and #AmericaChavez is the heart of the movie for me. Really loved their chemistry together. pic.twitter.com/Rs5VwZdy6z — Del💫 (@murderpuppywill) May 5, 2022

I'm not going to spoil anything on Twitter about #DoctorStrange but all those things that happened. God damn, if you saw it you know what I'm talking about. My jaw hasn't been this slack since Infinity War. — All Time Laz! (@Kick_Back_Relax) May 6, 2022

Oh. My. God. That shit was (pun intended) MADNESS!! This movie was an insane ride from start to finish and Raimi delivers the absolute creepiest MCU film yet. Go see this movie asap so it won’t get spoiled cause there are some doozy’s 🔥⚡️⚡️⚡️ #DoctorStrange pic.twitter.com/Neb7Vzo2kg — Fat Thor - Black Lives Matter (@JT_ILLITSIP) May 6, 2022

Scarlet Witch is crazy in #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness! Elizabeth Olsen displays powerful versatile range of acting, from tear jerking to terrifying scenes of unimaginable wrath. Her character has similar motivation to Kingpin from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse pic.twitter.com/86917XPDzR — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) May 6, 2022

Take a look at the trailer of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness:

In the trailer, Doctor Strange sees the nightmares, and he sees the problems caused by the opening of the doors of different universes. He reunites with Scarlet Witch and discusses the multiverse. We also see the different versions of Scarlet Witch and Doctor Strange. Spoiler alert for everyone who has not seen Spider-Man: No Way Home and Loki! Spider-Man: No Way Home and the web series Loki also focused on the multiverse theory.

Directed by Sam Raimi, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was released on May 6 in India, and it is available in six different languages.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav