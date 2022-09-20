Doctor G Trailer Out: Ayushmann Khurrana Is Stuck In All-Female Gynaecology Class | Watch

AYUSHMANN Khurrana is known for picking up unique concepts and roles for his films. The actor is back with another different concept in which he will be seen in the role of a gynaecologist. Apart from Ayushmann, the movie also stars Shefali Shah and Rakul Preet. The movie will hit the theatres on October 14, 2022.

Sharing the trailer, Ayushmann wrote, "Gynaecology department ki har ek naari, padegi #DoctorG pe bhaari! #DoctorG will attend to you in theatres from 14th October 2022."

The trailer starts with Dr Uday Gupta (played by Ayushmann Khurrana) examing his female patient. However, the patient's husband gets the wrong idea and tries to hit Dr Uday. We are then introduced to Uday, who is studying in a medical college. He tries to convince his classmate to switch to Gynae as he wants to specialise in Orthopaedic. We are also introduced to Rakul Preet, who is his college mate. Meanwhile, Shefali Shah, the senior doctor, asks Uday to change his mindset as he is hesitant to become a gynaecologist.

The poster of Doctor G was unveiled on Monday. Sharing the poster, Ayushmann wrote, "ZindaGi hai meri full of Googly. Chahiye tha Orthopedics, par ban gaya DoctorG. Get ready for your appointments, #DoctorG will attend to you in theatres from 14th October 2022."

Ayushmann shared the photo with his co-star Rakul and the duo can be seen wearing a doctor's coat. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Get ready to book your appointment in cinemas on 17th June 2022 as @rakulpreet @shefalishahofficial and I come together for #DoctorG."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann has recently announced her film 'Dream Girl 2'. The movie also stars Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani Saab, Manoj Joshi and Seema Pahwa. He will be seen in An Action Hero, which will be directed by Anirudh Iyer.