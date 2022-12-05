Doctor G OTT Release Date: Here’s When And Where To Watch Ayushmann Khurrana’s Comedy Drama

Ayushmann Khurrana’s comedy drama film ‘Doctor G’ has finally locked its OTT release date. The film, which narrates the story of a male gynecologist and his struggles of surviving in an otherwise female-dominated arena, will be released on OTT this month.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Doctor G’ will be releasing on OTT giant Netflix India, the digital streamer announced on Sunday. Taking to their official Instagram page, the streamer shared a poster of the film and captioned it, “Doctors too have problems that they can't find a cure for! Doctor G arrives on Netflix on 11th Dec!” Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Soon after the announcement, excited fans took to the comments section of the post and reacted to ‘Doctor G’ OTT release. “Very interesting film that wasn’t marketed well by the makers. We hope it finds its rightful audience on Netflix,” wrote one user. “One of the best films of this year,” read another comment on the post.

Also starring Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah in the lead, ‘Doctor G’ has been helmed by debutant director Anubhuti Kashyap. While talking about how her industry friends called the movie a “woman director’s film”, the director told PTI, “They said it’s evident from the gaze. And when they said this, I went back and realised that this was done a bit differently. Things have been humanised and they have just been relatable…”

“I don’t know if it’s just the female gaze or my natural way of being, of approaching things that has come into the film… I can’t somehow segregate that,” Anubhuti, who previously helmed Prime Video black comedy series “Afsos”, the ‘Doctor G’ director added in her interview.

Talking about the film, Anubhuti Kashyap told PTI, “I have kept it as real as possible. So, nobody is like a total a**hole in the film or a wonderful, sorted person who knows it all. Everyone is a mixed bag in a film and that’s been my approach. I think the subtlety that comes in the film is probably my gaze.”