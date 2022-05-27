New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Kardashian sisters have always been in the limelight, ever since their show 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians went on air. The show gives an insight into the personal lives of the Kardashian family. Recently, Kim Kardashian's younger sister Kourtney Kardashian tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Travis Barker in a grand Italian ceremony. Soon after the wedding, Kourtney made a bizarre revelation on the latest episode of the show 'The Kardashians' regarding her fertility issue.

During the latest episode, which is being streamed at Disney Plus Hotstar these days, Kourtney revealed that her fertility doctor told her to drink Travis Barker’s semen, in order to improve her chances of conceiving. The model on the last episode of the show opened up about her fertility journey and explained that they are trying different techniques to conceive a baby.

The model also spoke about her thyroid levels, she said that she had a conversation regarding the issue with her doctor. The TV reality star said, I can't remember what he said, if it [her thyroid level] was low or high, he told us, well, he told me, that the thing that would help it was drinking [Travis'] come, like, four times a week."

Later, Travis jokingly replied, "I love this doctor". However, the couple just laughed away the question and did not reveal whether they tried the technique or not.

The couple has been the talk of the town ever since they tied the knot. In the past few episodes of the show, the couple talked about trying IVF treatments in order to get pregnant. In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the couple can be seen taking on an Ayurvedic treatment as they undertake a "Panchakarma cleanse."

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen