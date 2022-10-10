Dobaaraa OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where You Can Watch Taapsee Pannu's Time Travel Film

Taapsee Pannu-starrer ‘Dobaaraa’ is all set to premiere on digital platforms this week. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the time traveler thriller released in theaters on August 19, 2022.

Billed as an edgy thriller, ‘Dobaaraa’ will be released exclusively on OTT giant Netflix. The movie, which also stars Pavail Gulati and Rahul Bhat in pivotal roles, will start streaming on the platform from October 15.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, Netflix India announced the news. “Forecast for the day at 2:12 PM: Stormy weather with a probability of time travel! Watch @taapsee solve the mysteries of her past, present and future in this sci-fi thriller. Dobaaraa, streaming on Oct 15, only on #Netflix,” read Netflix’ tweet.

‘Dobaaraa’ was met with positive feedback from the critics and audiences. Taking to her Instagram, Taapsee Pannu shared a heartwarming note thanking the moviegoers for their immense love.

“The immense love we are getting from our pre releasing screenings have made us realise how we miss the joy of making a GOOD FILM in the garb of box office success. Here’s a note from the makers who had the courage to stand by a film like #Dobaaraa and make sure it releases in theatres, a film that doesn’t undermine the intelligence of the audience,” read Taapsee’s post.

“We will celebrate the fact that we could make such a film in the times when playing safe is the only option for survival, regardless of however the box office result is. We know we made a film we are proud of, I hope you give us a chance,” wrote Taapsee in the long note.

‘Dobaaraa’ is a sci-fi thriller film based on the concept of time travel and was produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film marker Taapsee and Anurag’s third collaboration, after the 2018 hit “Manmarziyaan” and “Saand Ki Aankh” (2019), on which he served as producer.