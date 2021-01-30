Ranveer Singh was looking cool yet punky in a yellow sweatshirt that he donned with green shoes and blue joggers, while Deepika Padukone was looking beautiful in a black dress., see photos inside.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The tinsel town's favourite couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh went out on a date night in Mumbai on Friday. The lovely couple gave the shutterbugs a field day as they photographed them at a restaurant in Bandra. However, the couple was not alone as filmmaker Shakun Batra also joined them for the dinner.

The couple was looking amazing as ever in their date night attire. Ranveer Singh was looking cool yet punky in a yellow sweatshirt that he donned with green shoes and blue joggers, while Deepika Padukone was looking beautiful in a black dress. However, what went unnoticed was Ranveer Singh's yellow sweatshirt that had "DREW" written over it.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that we spotted someone wearing an outfit that had "DREW" written over it in the tinsel town. Even before Ranveer's hoodie garnered the limelight, it was Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, and Abhishek Bachchan, who wore an outfit that had the word "DREW" written over it. Now, the question is that what does this word "DREW" mean and how are all the celeb obsessing over it? Don't you worry, we got it all for you.

For the unknown, this "DREW" word means strong and manly and this is the official brand of the Hollywood singer Justin Bieber. Now, you must be thinking about the price of this sweatshirt, but let us tell you that the price of this hoodie is not that expensive and it will leave you in shock. According to the report of SpotBoyE, the price of this hoodie is just $53 which means it is just worth Rs 3,025.

(Photo Credit: Pallav Paliwal)

Talking about Deepika and Shakun Batra's coming up project, it is reported that the film is going to star Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in pivotal roles. The film has not been titled yet.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma